Visitors turn back the clock at Prickwillow Engine Museum's 1940's event

PUBLISHED: 16:31 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 05 August 2019

Vintage food, vehicles and swing dancing were just some of the attractions at this year's 1940's event held at Prickwillow Engine Museum on Sunday. It is still unknown whether the museum will adopt the same 1940's theme for next year's spectacle. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Vintage food, swing dancing and historic aircraft were just some of the attractions on show at Prickwillow Engine Museum's 1940's event.

The annual event, held on Sunday, saw nearly 200 people attend the village venue to witness a range of military vehicles and other memorabilia, as well as large pumping engines from that period.

Visitors also got to trial food dating back to the 1940's, including walton pie and spotted dick, plus an exhibition discussing the Soham rail disaster in 1944.

The event aimed to reflect what village life was like during the 1940's whilst adhering to the usual military theme.

Les Walton, from Prickwillow Engine Museum, said: "It was quite a successful day.

"The numbers were slightly down from last year, but nonetheless, everyone had a good time.

"I think we will do something different next year because if we keep doing the same thing, it gets tiring, so it may well be a different event."

