Prickwillow Engine Museum to hold sixth annual classic car show

Prickwillow Engine Museum is holding its classic car show on Sunday June 16. Archant

Prickwillow Engine Museum will hold its annual classic car show on Sunday June 16.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prickwillow Engine Museum is holding its classic car show on Sunday June 16. Prickwillow Engine Museum is holding its classic car show on Sunday June 16.

Running from 11am to 4pm it is the sixth yearly show held at the museum and will feature many vintage and classic cars dating from the 1920s up to 1980s.

You may also want to watch:

As well as the car show the museum will also be running it's collection of large diesel pumping engines. There will also be a large display of vintage farm and drainage hand tools.

Hot and cold food and drinks will be available throughout the day and parking is free.

Admission (on the gate) costs £5 for adults, £4 for concessions and £2 for children.

For more information visit www.prickwillowmuseum.com