Sixth annual Prickwillow Car Show proves to be a motoring success

Mr Rayment with his winning Austin Seven. Picture: KEN WOODS Archant

It was a successful outing for the sixth annual Prickwillow Car Show on Sunday.

Mr Rayment is presented with his trophy by chairman of Prickwillow Museum, Peter White. Picture: KEN WOODS Mr Rayment is presented with his trophy by chairman of Prickwillow Museum, Peter White. Picture: KEN WOODS

Held at the Prickwillow Engine Museum, more than 60 classic cars were on display.

During the day, an invited guest toured the classic car display to select the car they would most like to take home, which was won by Mr Rayment with his 1933 Austin Seven.

The show attracted exhibitors and visitors from far afield, with museum volunteers running many of the large diesel pumping engines for all to enjoy.

Next Saturday (June 29), Prickwillow Engine Museum is hosting an evening with Port of Wells harbour master, Robert Smith MBE.

Author of 'Crossing the bar - Tales of a Harbour Master', Robert will not only discuss the history and workings of the port, but provide a glimpse of life as harbour master.

The event takes place between 5-10pm and the talk begins at 7.30pm, with refreshments and a barbecue also available between 5-7pm.

Entry is £6 in advance or £8 on the door.

To book tickets, call 01353 720737 or 01353 778442.