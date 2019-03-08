Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sixth annual Prickwillow Car Show proves to be a motoring success

PUBLISHED: 12:52 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 21 June 2019

Mr Rayment with his winning Austin Seven. Picture: KEN WOODS

Mr Rayment with his winning Austin Seven. Picture: KEN WOODS

Archant

It was a successful outing for the sixth annual Prickwillow Car Show on Sunday.

Mr Rayment is presented with his trophy by chairman of Prickwillow Museum, Peter White. Picture: KEN WOODSMr Rayment is presented with his trophy by chairman of Prickwillow Museum, Peter White. Picture: KEN WOODS

Held at the Prickwillow Engine Museum, more than 60 classic cars were on display.

During the day, an invited guest toured the classic car display to select the car they would most like to take home, which was won by Mr Rayment with his 1933 Austin Seven.

The show attracted exhibitors and visitors from far afield, with museum volunteers running many of the large diesel pumping engines for all to enjoy.

You may also want to watch:

Next Saturday (June 29), Prickwillow Engine Museum is hosting an evening with Port of Wells harbour master, Robert Smith MBE.

Author of 'Crossing the bar - Tales of a Harbour Master', Robert will not only discuss the history and workings of the port, but provide a glimpse of life as harbour master.

The event takes place between 5-10pm and the talk begins at 7.30pm, with refreshments and a barbecue also available between 5-7pm.

Entry is £6 in advance or £8 on the door.

To book tickets, call 01353 720737 or 01353 778442.

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal rave in East Cambridgeshire village stopped by police

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on the picturesque village of Lode ready for an illegal rave. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal rave in East Cambridgeshire village stopped by police

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on the picturesque village of Lode ready for an illegal rave. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Donation from Ely Heligoland 39 team towards Bomber Command archive project

Donation towards Bomber Command archive project thanks to Ely team. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Support group chairperson steps down after 10 years of hardwork and friendship

Support group chairperson steps down after 10 years of hardwork and friendship. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Sixth annual Prickwillow Car Show proves to be a motoring success

Mr Rayment with his winning Austin Seven. Picture: KEN WOODS

Littleport care home residents and staff raise hundreds for Dementia Awareness Week

Residents and staff at Beech Court care home in Littleport raised £381 during Dementia Awareness Week. Picture: LONGHURST GROUP.

Evensong to remember for King’s Ely Junior’s Chamber Choir

King's Ely Junior’s Chamber Choir is on a high after having the opportunity to sing Evensong at St Paul’s Cathedral, London. Picture: KING'S ELY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists