A driver who told police he was “pretty high” when pulled over has been sentenced.

Kyle Walsh, 26, was pulled over on January 4 in High Street, Waterbeach, after officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from his Volkswagen Golf.

When questioned he admitted he had smoked cannabis earlier that day and he later failed a roadside drugs test.

At Cambridge magistrates’ court last Tuesday (August 18) Walsh, of Jubilee Close, Waterbeach, was disqualified from driving for a year after admitting driving while over the specified drug limit.

He was also fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 in costs.

PC Chris Smith, of the South Cambridgeshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Walsh got behind the wheel that day in full knowledge he was not in a suitable state to drive.

“Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs puts the lives of innocent road users at risk”.

“We remain committed to keeping our roads safe and I urge anyone who knows someone that drives under the influence to report it to us. You could save a life.”

If you know someone who drink or drug drives you can report anonymously via our confidential hotline 24/7 on 0800 032 0845 or via our website www.cambs.police.uk/report.