Thousands of people helped to raise £57,000 for local charities at East Anglia's biggest Christmas fair.

Money raised at Presents Galore, which was held at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile Racecourse, will go towards organising charities Racing Welfare and the National Horseracing Museum.

Shoppers browsed more than 110 boutique stalls across three days, with a range of food and drink, clothing and accessories, homeware and gifts on offer.

The event was officially opened by West Suffolk Conservative MP Matt Hancock on Friday evening and was followed by ladies quartet Classic Femme singing seasonal songs acapella.

Hon Frances Stanley Deputy Lieutenant, chairman of the Presents Galore committee, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all who supported Presents Galore.

"And, in particular, Dr Johnny Hon of Global Group Racing for his kind sponsorship, all of the wonderful stall holders, the volunteers and organising committee particularly Penny Nicoll, Wendy Milbank, Jen Gates and the team at Racing Welfare who made it possible - and of course everyone who attended.

"We were supported by volunteers from both of our Charities throughout the weekend along with the Godolphin Flying Start who kindly helped stallholders unpack and pack.

"We are delighted at the amount of money raised in what has been a challenging year.

“We look forward to welcoming you again in 2022 where it will be the middle weekend of the Tattersalls Breeding Sales - from November 25 to 27."