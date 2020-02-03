Advanced search

Prescriptions costing £117 million spent over one year in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 15:03 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 03 February 2020

Prescriptions costing £117 million spent over one year in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

Prescriptions costing £117 million spent over one year in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A cost of £117 million was spent on prescriptions in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough in one year - with £5 million spent on medicines that could have been bought over the counter.

The Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) revealed how much they spent on prescriptions in 2018.

It included £5.3 million for drugs that were not needed and £4.7 million worth of unused medicines that were returned - and destroyed - last year.

The figures were announced as part of the CCGs community values panel; where 30 members of the public met to debate key health issues in the region.

The reports from the panel sessions will be considered by the CCG as it decides how to reduce its £75 million overspend.

The first panel discussed whether people should still be able to get over the counter medications on prescription.

Over half of the panellists thought GPs should not prescribe medication that can be bought over the counter.

They felt there was a need for "better education and information" to help people do this.

"They were shocked at the level of waste and felt other people would be if they knew," the report read.

"It was important to them that NHS money was spent with care."

The panellists also wanted a safety net in place for vulnerable people so they didn't go without medication if they couldn't afford to pay for it.

You may also want to watch:

The second panel helped the CCG think about care in accident and emergency departments (A&E).

The panellists wanted those most in need in A&E to be seen first.

They also wanted better information for people about the options available so they could be seen by the best service for their needs.

Chair, Val Moore, said, "This approach is unique because we brought people together who matched the makeup of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

"They took time to look into the topic as a group and think about what matters most - the community values - on topics that the CCG is concerned about."

The panel was organised by our Healthwatch for the CCG, which plans and buys health services in the region.

The two community values panel reports will be looked at by the CCG at their governing body meeting next week in Cambridge.

To find out more visit https://www.cambridgeshireandpeterboroughccg.nhs.uk/about-us/governing-body-meetings/

Most Read

‘Don’t name 13-year-old victim or suspect’ plea by East Cambs Police after Soham assault

Police appealed for a social media black-out in Soham to preserve the identity of a 13 year old victim of an assault and the his alleged assailant, also 13.

Speedway shock at death of Danny Ayres, who was set to race for Ipswich Witches in 2020

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Torchlight procession by pro-Remain supporters gather by the clock of Ely Cathedral to commemorate the moment Britain parts company with Europe

70 pro-Remain supporters gather at Ely Cathedral as the countdown to our departure from Europe began. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

Councillors see for themselves the horrendous state of one Fenland road with the nightmare number of potholes confronting motorists

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

2020 Ely Standard Business Awards: Cava and canapes launch, dates for entries announced with spectacular finale in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral

2020 Ely Standard Business Awards: Guests including judges, sponsors and past winners gathered at the Poets House, Ely, to launch this year's business awards. The awards culminate with a gala dinner at Ely Cathedral. The guests were welcomed by Ely Standard Editor John Elworthy. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

‘Don’t name 13-year-old victim or suspect’ plea by East Cambs Police after Soham assault

Police appealed for a social media black-out in Soham to preserve the identity of a 13 year old victim of an assault and the his alleged assailant, also 13.

Speedway shock at death of Danny Ayres, who was set to race for Ipswich Witches in 2020

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Torchlight procession by pro-Remain supporters gather by the clock of Ely Cathedral to commemorate the moment Britain parts company with Europe

70 pro-Remain supporters gather at Ely Cathedral as the countdown to our departure from Europe began. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

Councillors see for themselves the horrendous state of one Fenland road with the nightmare number of potholes confronting motorists

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

2020 Ely Standard Business Awards: Cava and canapes launch, dates for entries announced with spectacular finale in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral

2020 Ely Standard Business Awards: Guests including judges, sponsors and past winners gathered at the Poets House, Ely, to launch this year's business awards. The awards culminate with a gala dinner at Ely Cathedral. The guests were welcomed by Ely Standard Editor John Elworthy. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Torchlight procession by pro-Remain supporters gather by the clock of Ely Cathedral to commemorate the moment Britain parts company with Europe

70 pro-Remain supporters gather at Ely Cathedral as the countdown to our departure from Europe began. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

2020 Ely Standard Business Awards: Cava and canapes launch, dates for entries announced with spectacular finale in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral

2020 Ely Standard Business Awards: Guests including judges, sponsors and past winners gathered at the Poets House, Ely, to launch this year's business awards. The awards culminate with a gala dinner at Ely Cathedral. The guests were welcomed by Ely Standard Editor John Elworthy. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Ely Archers raffle raises £200 for Sutton Scout Group - it was their late chairman’s nominated charity for 2020

Ely Archers raffle raises £200 for Sutton Scout Group. Pictured is the presentation of the cheque by Maggie Johnson, with members of Ely Archers and the Sutton Scout group. Picture: DANIEL COE

NE Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay takes some Elgood’s beer into 10 Downing Street to celebrate our departure from the EU

Steve Barclay farewell speech to his department colleagues. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY/TWITTER

Prescriptions costing £117 million spent over one year in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Prescriptions costing £117 million spent over one year in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24