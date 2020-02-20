Advanced search

Ely Hero Awards 2020: It's nearly time to nominate your unsung heroes from across the city

PUBLISHED: 13:14 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 20 February 2020

It's nearly time to nominate a loved one, friend or colleague for their selfless acts of kindness and bravery for the Ely Heroes Awards 2020. Picture: ELY HEROES

It's nearly time to nominate a loved one, friend or colleague for their selfless acts of kindness and bravery for the Ely Heroes Awards 2020.

The fourth year of the annual event is set to be bigger and better than ever before - with the official launch taking place on Monday, March 2 at Poets House.

Residents will be urged to nominate the men, women and youngsters who make a difference ahead of the glittering awards ceremony due to be held on June 19 at The Maltings.

As in previous years, gongs will be up for grabs in 10 categories again, ranging from Caring Companion, Best Teacher, Child of Achievement and the all important Ely Hero award.

Horticultural charity Earth will be charity of the year, with the full list of sponsors to be revealed on the launch night.

Keep up to date with what is happening during the process here on the Ely Standard, on Facebook and Twitter by searching Ely Heroes.

Don't let your hero go unnoticed - nominate them!

The deadline for submitting an entry will be Friday April 17.

Entries can be submitted via the website at www.elyheroawards.org.uk

