Premier Travel says holiday makers are '100 per cent financially protected' following collapse of Flybe

An Ely travel firm says that anyone who has booked a Flybe holiday through them will be 100 per cent financially protected after the airline announced that it has ceased trading.

Premier Travel says it will be working to ensure any customers who have a booking with Flybe flights, both in resort and due to travel, are taken care of.

The carrier said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for air travel was partly to blame for its collapse, leaving 2,000 jobs at risk.

Its website now advises customers to "not travel to the airport" unless they have arranged an alternative flight.

All customers that have booked with Premier Travel which includes a flight with FlyBe are '100 per cent financially protected'.

An emergency team has been set up at Premier Travel's head office to contact all affected customers.

Paul Waters, director of Premier Travel, said: "Everyone at Premier Travel is sad to hear that FlyBe has ceased trading.

"Our customers and their travel plans are our priority and we will be contacting them to reduce the impact of this news.

"We have a number of customers booked on FlyBe flights throughout 2020 and we will be dealing with these departures in date order. We appreciate your patience while this takes place.

"Our thoughts go out to our friends and colleagues at FlyBe and to all customers whose holidays have been affected.

"All of our bookings are financially protected so we will now be working to find alternative routes or flights for customers."