Premier Travel in Ely has launched their annual Christmas toy appeal.

Staff at the travel agency are appealing for donations of new toys or gifts for the Santa's Sack campaign.

Presents donated to Santa's sack will be taken to the local foster services team and delivered to children in care facilities in time for Christmas Day.

The branches are looking for donations that are suitable for babies and any age children up to 16.

Sue Steel, branch manager, said: "Christmas is a time for giving and the Santa's sack appeal means those who may not otherwise receive a gift have something special for Christmas Day.

"If you're out Christmas shopping in Ely, please consider buying an extra gift to put a smile on a child's face.

"Our appeal goes from strength to strength each year and we are hoping it grows again for 2019. All donations, no matter how big or small, are most welcome."

Customers can pop into branch, on Forehill, to make a donation until December 7.