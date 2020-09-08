Advanced search

£170,000 could be invested in pedestrian and cycle schemes

PUBLISHED: 14:01 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 08 September 2020

Councillors on Cambridgeshire County Council will be debating a £100,000 investment in cycle and pedestrian access for Ely city centre and Soham town centre next week. Among the proposals is whether cycle lanes can be added to roads near Ely's historic area. Pictures: Google Street View

Councillors on Cambridgeshire County Council will be debating a £100,000 investment in cycle and pedestrian access for Ely city centre and Soham town centre next week. Among the proposals is whether cycle lanes can be added to roads near Ely's historic area. Pictures: Google Street View

Archant

A £170,000 investment in walking and cycling provision across East Cambridgeshire is being discussed by county councillors next week.

Councillors on Cambridgeshire County Council will be debating a £100,000 investment in cycle and pedestrian access for Ely city centre and Soham town centre next week. Among the proposals is whether cycle lanes can be added to roads near Ely's historic area. Pictures: Google Street ViewCouncillors on Cambridgeshire County Council will be debating a £100,000 investment in cycle and pedestrian access for Ely city centre and Soham town centre next week. Among the proposals is whether cycle lanes can be added to roads near Ely's historic area. Pictures: Google Street View

The central government funding is available to enhance sustainable travel following the coronavirus pandemic and could go towards schemes that improve cycling and pedestrian facilities in Ely city and Soham town centres.

Eleven other locations including Littleport, Mepal and Sutton have also been earmarked potential funds for cycle parking.

Cllr Ian Bates, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council Highways and Transportation Committee said: “As a result of the coronavirus pandemic how we live and work is changing – and this means use of our county’s road network is changing too.

“It’s right that the Highways Committee consider further measures to respond to these unprecedented times.”

Councillors on Cambridgeshire County Council will be debating a £100,000 investment in cycle and pedestrian access for Ely city centre and Soham town centre next week. Among the proposals is whether improvements can be made to Soham town centre. Pictures: Google Street ViewCouncillors on Cambridgeshire County Council will be debating a £100,000 investment in cycle and pedestrian access for Ely city centre and Soham town centre next week. Among the proposals is whether improvements can be made to Soham town centre. Pictures: Google Street View

He added: “No decisions have yet been made but I look forward to hearing councillors’ views on what we can do to fulfil our commitment to encourage more people to travel more sustainably on September 15.”

The funding has been made available through the government’s Emergency Active Travel Fund which is part of a drive to encourage people to change the way they travel and consider the health benefits of getting around by foot or bike.

A report published before the committee meets next week explains £50,000 is being proposed for schemes in Ely and a further £50,000 for Soham. £70,000 is also dedicated for cycle parking across East Cambridgeshire.

Three projects elsewhere in the county have already benefitted from the first phase of funds, which were received from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

With this earlier funding, access changes were explored for Forehill in Ely and Clay Street in Soham - but councillors and officers felt there was interest in even bolder schemes.

Now experts are reviewing the potential of making several streets one-way in Ely city centre and whether cycle lanes can be implemented in roads near the historic area. In Soham, similar reviews are happening about cycle lanes.

Projects which are given the go ahead by next week’s Cambridgeshire County Council Highways and Transportation Committee will be delivered by the end of spring 2021.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Men charged with attempted murder after shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Soham men Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Eye Hill Drove at 1.40am on Saturday (September 5). Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear in court this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ely and Cambridge rail services disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are being told to expect disruptions after a lorry hit a railway bridge in Cambridge today. Coldhams Lane, where the incident happened, is also closed. Pictures: Network Rail

Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting in Cambs town

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today (Saturday September 5). Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Arrest after man is shot and left hospitalised with serious injuries

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today (Saturday September 5). Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Men charged with attempted murder after shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Soham men Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Eye Hill Drove at 1.40am on Saturday (September 5). Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear in court this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ely and Cambridge rail services disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are being told to expect disruptions after a lorry hit a railway bridge in Cambridge today. Coldhams Lane, where the incident happened, is also closed. Pictures: Network Rail

Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting in Cambs town

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today (Saturday September 5). Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Arrest after man is shot and left hospitalised with serious injuries

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today (Saturday September 5). Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

£170,000 could be invested in pedestrian and cycle schemes

Councillors on Cambridgeshire County Council will be debating a £100,000 investment in cycle and pedestrian access for Ely city centre and Soham town centre next week. Among the proposals is whether cycle lanes can be added to roads near Ely's historic area. Pictures: Google Street View

Combined Authority accused of ‘artificially inflating’ affordable homes figures

In July Mayor James Palmer said there is an urgent need for the affordable homes scheme to work across Cambridgeshire. Here he is at the Rayners Green development site in Fordham where the first £100k homes started construction in March. Picture: ARCHANT

East Cambs Business Awards cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

East Cambs Business Awards 2020 cancelled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All of last year's winners are pictured. Picture: IAN CARTER

Councillors say home can be built in village’s conservation area

East Cambridgeshire District Council's planning committee has granted plans for a home to be built behind 11 Chapel Lane in Reach, near Fordham. The front of the property will face Hythe Lane. Pictures: Google Street View

Netflix film review: I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Jessie Buckley as Young Woman and Jesse Plemons as Jake in I'm Thinking Of Ending Things. Picture: Mary Cybulski/NETFLIX 2020