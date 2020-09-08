£170,000 could be invested in pedestrian and cycle schemes

Among the proposals is whether cycle lanes can be added to roads near Ely's historic area.

A £170,000 investment in walking and cycling provision across East Cambridgeshire is being discussed by county councillors next week.

Among the proposals is whether cycle lanes can be added to roads near Ely's historic area.

The central government funding is available to enhance sustainable travel following the coronavirus pandemic and could go towards schemes that improve cycling and pedestrian facilities in Ely city and Soham town centres.

Eleven other locations including Littleport, Mepal and Sutton have also been earmarked potential funds for cycle parking.

Cllr Ian Bates, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council Highways and Transportation Committee said: “As a result of the coronavirus pandemic how we live and work is changing – and this means use of our county’s road network is changing too.

“It’s right that the Highways Committee consider further measures to respond to these unprecedented times.”

Among the proposals is whether improvements can be made to Soham town centre.

He added: “No decisions have yet been made but I look forward to hearing councillors’ views on what we can do to fulfil our commitment to encourage more people to travel more sustainably on September 15.”

The funding has been made available through the government’s Emergency Active Travel Fund which is part of a drive to encourage people to change the way they travel and consider the health benefits of getting around by foot or bike.

A report published before the committee meets next week explains £50,000 is being proposed for schemes in Ely and a further £50,000 for Soham. £70,000 is also dedicated for cycle parking across East Cambridgeshire.

Three projects elsewhere in the county have already benefitted from the first phase of funds, which were received from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

With this earlier funding, access changes were explored for Forehill in Ely and Clay Street in Soham - but councillors and officers felt there was interest in even bolder schemes.

Now experts are reviewing the potential of making several streets one-way in Ely city centre and whether cycle lanes can be implemented in roads near the historic area. In Soham, similar reviews are happening about cycle lanes.

Projects which are given the go ahead by next week’s Cambridgeshire County Council Highways and Transportation Committee will be delivered by the end of spring 2021.