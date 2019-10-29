Tractors pitted against each other at Prickwillow Ploughing Match

A sunny morning across the Fens held the perfect setting for the postponed Prickwillow Ploughing Match. Picture: Mike Rouse Archant

The event took place on Sunday (October 27) at land on the Prickwillow to Isleham Road.

Tractors went in competition with each other as families could watch and enjoy refreshments.

Downpours and high winds had cancelled the popular match over the weekend of the ploughing festival.

Organisers posted on Facebook: "An enjoyable day was had by all, with many thanks going to the land owner for the use of the fields and all the organizers well done."

Revellers turned out in their dozens earlier this month to see heavy horse and vintage ploughing, working displays, classic cars and static engines in action at the annual festival.

The event for all the family, which was held at Green Farm, also displayed a collection of restored diesel engines.

Proceeds from the eighth ploughing festival were split equally between Prickwillow Engine Trust and Cancer Research UK.

