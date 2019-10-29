Advanced search

Tractors pitted against each other at Prickwillow Ploughing Match

29 October, 2019 - 09:00
A sunny morning across the Fens held the perfect setting for the postponed Prickwillow Ploughing Match. Picture: Mike Rouse

A sunny morning across the Fens held the perfect setting for the postponed Prickwillow Ploughing Match.

The event took place on Sunday (October 27) at land on the Prickwillow to Isleham Road.

Tractors went in competition with each other as families could watch and enjoy refreshments.

Downpours and high winds had cancelled the popular match over the weekend of the ploughing festival.

Organisers posted on Facebook: "An enjoyable day was had by all, with many thanks going to the land owner for the use of the fields and all the organizers well done."

Revellers turned out in their dozens earlier this month to see heavy horse and vintage ploughing, working displays, classic cars and static engines in action at the annual festival.

The event for all the family, which was held at Green Farm, also displayed a collection of restored diesel engines.

Proceeds from the eighth ploughing festival were split equally between Prickwillow Engine Trust and Cancer Research UK.

Most Read

Uninsured driver spotted cruising ‘in odd manner’ through Littleport has Audi car seized by police

A driver had their car seized after police spotted them cruising ‘in an odd manner’ with no insurance in Littleport on Saturday (October 26). Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK.

Little Downham man, 45, charged with theft, criminal damage and assault

Little Downham man, 45, charged with two counts of theft from a shop, two counts of criminal damage and common assault. He was arrested in Ely on Friday October 25 and will appear in court today (October 28). Picture: POLICE.

Teenage ‘wannabe sprinters’ arrested after stealing vehicle from Pymoor, crashing it into a tree in Snailwell and trying to flee the scene

Two teenage “wannabe sprinters” have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking after a vehicle was stolen from an address in Pymoor overnight on October 26 and found crashed into a tree in Chippenham Road, Snailwell the next morning. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

‘When heroes help heroes’ – Alfie McCreadie dazzles crowds at magical charity evening in aid of friend

Schoolboy magician Alfie hosts sell-out charity show for Jay Davison. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Dance company bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place

Dance company 2Faced bring ‘breathtaking mess and mayhem’ to Ely Market Place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

