King's Ely students send postcards of kindness to the elderly

PUBLISHED: 16:59 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 15 November 2019

Students’ postcards bring smiles to the elderly from King's Ely. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Students' postcards bring smiles to the elderly from King's Ely. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Kind hearted King's Ely students put pen to paper to help bring cheer to elderly people living in residential and care homes.

Year 7 and 8 pupils at King's Ely Junior have been supporting the 'Postcards of Kindness' initiative.

The campaign was launched in 2018 and more than 1,200 residential and care homes are now involved.

Lorraine Oldham, Key Stage 2 modern foreign languages (MFL) co-ordinator at King's Ely Junior, has been working with the students on the project.

She said: "Our pupils have thrown themselves into this wonderful project, writing and illustrating not only postcards but also birthday cards for residents.

"They were so surprised and delighted to receive replies from one residential home in Norfolk."

King's Ely Junior pupils have also received postcards back from residents.

Speaking about the campaign, the charity said: "We want to remind our residents that there is always somebody thinking of them, regardless of where in the world the postcards have come from."

The project is run by national care home provider Your Health Group.

To find out how you can support the Postcards of Kindness project, search for 'Postcards of Kindness' on Facebook.

