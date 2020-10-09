On the move to new premises - city post office moves to St Mary’s Street

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationery, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A new post office for Ely will open on November 6 in St Mary’s Street.

An empty shop formerly used as a factory shoe outlet, is being revamped.

It will also be a stationery, gift, accessories, and repair shop.

“A new permanent ramp has been installed at the entrance providing level access into the premises,” said a Post Office spokesperson.

The existing branch at Central Hall, 52-54 Market Street, will close close.

“This move to St Mary’s Street will allow a new permanent postmaster to provide Post Office services to Ely for the long term,” said the spokesperson.

Anil Verma, who operates Grafton Post Office, has been appointed to operate the branch. The current Ely staff will transfer to the new premises.

The spokesperson said: “There will be a dedicated area of the store with two screened positions, offering the full range of services.!

“There will also be a low-screened, modern Post Office till at the retail counter offering most Post Office products and services”.

The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm.