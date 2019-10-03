Meet the Littleport student hoping to promote body confidence in young people after seven-year battle with psoriasis

Erin Cawdron (pictured), a Littleport student suffering with a skin condition, is hoping to promote body confidence in young people. Picture: Supplied/Erin Cawdron Supplied/Erin Cawdron

A Littleport student with a skin condition is encouraging young people to "embrace the way they are".

Erin Cawdron was diagnosed with psoriasis seven years ago and says she "hid away from people" during secondary school because of her condition.

The now body positive 18-year-old hopes to spread the message to young people in the county to avoid mental health issues in those also with psoriasis.

Erin said: "I plan to spread awareness about the topic to help young people accept their bodies and to embrace the way they are.

"I have had psoriasis since I was 11 years old and I'm now 18. During school I covered up my body and even in the hottest weathers I would wear jumpers."

The confident teen, who has just been accepted for an apprenticeship at Addenbrooke's Hospital, revealed she felt emotional and physical pain while at school.

She added: "It is a judgmental society especially when social media are promoting 'perfect models with perfect bodies'.

"I feel this is a very sensitive topic, I would love to get the word out there to parents and school children to spread body positivity and stop them from hiding.

"Body conditions such as psoriasis can cause serious mental health issues in schools which can affect school life and education.

"Please help me spread the word as 'Psoriasis Awareness Week' is coming up at the end of October."