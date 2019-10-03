Advanced search

Meet the Littleport student hoping to promote body confidence in young people after seven-year battle with psoriasis

03 October, 2019 - 09:47
Erin Cawdron (pictured), a Littleport student suffering with a skin condition, is hoping to promote body confidence in young people. Picture: Supplied/Erin Cawdron

Erin Cawdron (pictured), a Littleport student suffering with a skin condition, is hoping to promote body confidence in young people. Picture: Supplied/Erin Cawdron

Supplied/Erin Cawdron

A Littleport student with a skin condition is encouraging young people to "embrace the way they are".

Erin Cawdron (pictured), a Littleport student suffering with a skin condition, is hoping to promote body confidence in young people. Picture: Supplied/Erin CawdronErin Cawdron (pictured), a Littleport student suffering with a skin condition, is hoping to promote body confidence in young people. Picture: Supplied/Erin Cawdron

Erin Cawdron was diagnosed with psoriasis seven years ago and says she "hid away from people" during secondary school because of her condition.

The now body positive 18-year-old hopes to spread the message to young people in the county to avoid mental health issues in those also with psoriasis.

Erin said: "I plan to spread awareness about the topic to help young people accept their bodies and to embrace the way they are.

You may also want to watch:

"I have had psoriasis since I was 11 years old and I'm now 18. During school I covered up my body and even in the hottest weathers I would wear jumpers."

The confident teen, who has just been accepted for an apprenticeship at Addenbrooke's Hospital, revealed she felt emotional and physical pain while at school.

She added: "It is a judgmental society especially when social media are promoting 'perfect models with perfect bodies'.

"I feel this is a very sensitive topic, I would love to get the word out there to parents and school children to spread body positivity and stop them from hiding.

"Body conditions such as psoriasis can cause serious mental health issues in schools which can affect school life and education.

"Please help me spread the word as 'Psoriasis Awareness Week' is coming up at the end of October."

Most Read

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Balloons and cake for first resident at new 66-bed care home in Ely

A new 66-bed care home in Ely that has a salon, library – and even a cinema – has welcomed its first resident Bobby. Picture: Greensleeves Care

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

New Christian secondary school for 600 pupils could be built in Soham - but county council bosses aren’t in favour

A new Christian secondary school for 600 students could be built in Soham. Proposals have been put forward by St Bede’s Inter-Church School, in Cambridge. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Balloons and cake for first resident at new 66-bed care home in Ely

A new 66-bed care home in Ely that has a salon, library – and even a cinema – has welcomed its first resident Bobby. Picture: Greensleeves Care

He’s going to be OK say family members after motor cyclist freed from beneath vehicle in Broad Street, Ely, collision

A motor cyclist had been to be freed from beneath a vehicle following a collision in Broad Street, Ely. The road was closed for some time on Friday evening following the incident. Image: ARCHANT

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains make their way through Ely station

Greater Anglia’s long-awaited new trains made a stop at Ely station as the Cambridge to Norwich service passed through. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Petition calls for district council to declare ‘climate emergency’

Community group Eco Ely who encouraging residents to sign the 'climate emergency' petition. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Meet the Littleport student hoping to promote body confidence in young people after seven-year battle with psoriasis

Erin Cawdron (pictured), a Littleport student suffering with a skin condition, is hoping to promote body confidence in young people. Picture: Supplied/Erin Cawdron

REVIEW: Tounge-in-cheek gorefest Ready Or Not is a thrilling ride

Undated film still handout from Ready Or Not. Pictured: Samara Weaving as Grace Le Domas. PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Eric Zachanowich. All Rights Reserved. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews.

Showjumping mum from Wisbech claims title at British Silver League Championship

A show jumping mum from the Fens has won big at the British championships with her 13-year-old horse, Gigant. Picture: 1st Class Images

Death of Wisbech man is not suspicious - as teenage girls released with no further action

The death of 81-year-old Pat Morran, of Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists