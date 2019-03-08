Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - 'brilliant and I loved it' says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB Archant

The Ely Runners have just completed their latest beginners’ course, with a large group of local people completing the 10-week programme, having covered many aspects of running for beginners and those returning to running.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Jane Hill Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Jane Hill Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

The participants really noticed their increased fitness and stamina from week to week, and although it was not part of the course, when it had finished, many of them went on to complete a recent Littleport parkrun, where they achieved superb times, including a number of personal bests.

For information about Littleport parkrun, visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/littleport/

The popular course, which is led by qualified coaches, is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk

Some graduates of the last course have shared a few words about their experience.

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

David Warren said: “'I was reasonably fit from weekly circuit training and boot camp, but wanted something with more cardio work and to increase my stamina, so I thought about running.

“I lacked the motivation to get out on my own and I wanted to know more about technique and breathing. I then saw the advert on Facebook for a 10-week beginners' course placed by Justin from the Ely Runners Club.

“This was just what I was looking for, and I signed up without hesitation.”

He said: “The course is led by a group of coaches, who were all friendly and helpful. “The majority of the first few weeks were based around interval training at various locations in Ely.

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. David Warren Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. David Warren Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

“It wasn't long before we were all running good distances each week without stopping - no racing, just running at a pace we each felt comfortable with. By week 9 we were ready for our first timed 5K and everybody did extremely well.

“Another timed 5K happened on the 10th and final week.”

David added: “Overall, I have found the course really enjoyable, and I have come such a long way since week one. I now have the motivation and confidence to get out on my own and run 5K.

“I cannot recommend this course highly enough as the coaches are all so knowledgeable about running technique; they are friendly and have been encouraging all the way through.

“Not only have I gained an interest in running, with a goal of a 10K in the next 12 months, but have I made a lot of new friends too”

Don Abeysekera said: “After losing three stone via cycling and having suffered an unfortunate cycling accident, my weight loss journey had come to a sad halt.

“Luckily, during my recuperation, I was introduced to Ely Runners.

“Having been overweight in the past, running was an activity I stayed clear of; but I thought I would give it a try with the Ely Runners beginners' course.”

Don said: “From the first week I was so delighted with the training I received; learning the correct technique, posture, and stride and how not to waste energy but to focus it all on the task at hand.

“All throughout the course the coaches were brilliant, friendly and helpful. Not only they were supportive throughout the course, they were also kind enough to give individual feedback on little mistakes that we all inadvertently made.

“All the beginner participants were very friendly and I have to say I made quite a few friends through the course as well.”

Don added: “Never in my life did I think I would be able to run 5K in less than 10 weeks. But I did, in less than 27 minutes.

“Also, I managed to lose a further 1.5 stone throughout the programme. Now that the course is coming to an end I feel like I have developed a healthy addiction towards running.

“I have already joined the Ely Runners club and I wish to train further towards my next goal of a half marathon. For the £25 I paid, I gained so much and I encourage any beginner to take this course. A big thank you to all of the coaches for the training and advice, which helped me to run 5K injury free.”

Jane Hill said: “'I have been an occasional and reluctant jogger for many years, never really enjoying it and never feeling that I really knew what I was doing.

“It was a chore that I did because I thought I should! But having completed some parkruns (the first few were very much run/walk affairs)

“I decided that if I'm going to continue with it, I'd like to learn how to do it properly. A well-timed post popped up on Facebook advertising the Ely Runners beginners' course so, after enquiring whether I'd be a suitable candidate, I signed up.

“On the first evening we were warmly welcomed and given an induction talk. Then the coaches led us out for a session of drills and exercises in basic running techniques. We were a mixed bunch: different levels of fitness, different shapes and sizes, different ages, and different reasons for doing it - but everyone had a shared goal - to run 5K.”

She said: “It was a friendly, fun evening, and a great start to the course. Each week we were given a new challenge - whether to run a bit further, or a bit faster - and each session was held in a different part of Ely so there was plenty of variety.

“Even though we were encouraged to push ourselves, it was never intimidating. We could run at our own pace, and if we needed to walk for a while, then that was fine too”

Jane added: “Our routes were on the whole traffic-free and well lit, and the coaches ran with us, pointing out hazards and making sure we were keeping safe.

“The coaches, of which there were always several, were encouraging, friendly and supportive: one would be the tail-runner for the session, so no-one was left behind. It has been brilliant and I've loved it.

“It's been much more enjoyable than I ever imagined it would be. Personally, I feel fitter, and running is now a much more pleasurable activity. Will I keep going? Yes, “I'm sure I will and am already glibly talking about a '10K' and 'Half Marathon'.

She added: “It's public now, so I can't go back on it. In order to make that all-important commitment to carry on, I will probably now join the Ely Runners and get into the routine of joining their training.”