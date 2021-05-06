News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
10 charity volunteers complete 100-mile fundraiser

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:07 PM May 6, 2021   
PosAbility Ely's 10-person team completed a 100-mile fundraiser inspired by the Captain Tom 100 challenge

PosAbility Ely's 10-person team completed a 100-mile fundraiser inspired by the Captain Tom 100 challenge. Some of the team are pictured. - Credit: POS+ABILITY

A team of 10 charity volunteers from Ely completed a 100-mile fundraiser inspired by the Captain Tom 100 challenge.


PosAbility staff, family and friends walked, cycled and one even drove her pony Daisy to raise funds for the charity over the Bank Holiday weekend.

By walking in Yorkshire, cycling around Sandringham and running the city of Ely streets at dusk, the team smashed their fundraising target. 

PosAbility helps stroke survivors and people living with long-term neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s, MS and MD.

Operating throughout the year, it runs chair-based exercise classes and social activities every week, currently online via Zoom. 

Instructor Pip and her mum Louise will walk 100 miles in May, too, as they continue their fundraising mission. 

To donate or to find out more about PosAbility, email: PosAbility3@gmail.com or call: 07565 598193.

