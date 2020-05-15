Gallery

Socially distant portraits captured from pro snapper’s living room window

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com www.paul-close.com

A professional photographer has been capturing portraits of villagers during their daily exercise, all while remaining socially distant from the comfort of his living room.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Pro snapper Paul Close has organised more than 80 pictures with villagers in Witchford while they pass his front window, stopping for a smile.

Mr Close has photographed everyone from his neighbours to passers-by he’s never met before and even the bin men working to keep the streets clean.

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

He says the idea came about as he wanted to “share some fun and positivity during this unusual time” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I really could not have expected the response to have been as rewarding or humbling as it has; I sat there one day and wondered what I could do.

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

“To me the pictures and answers have captured the mood in the village favourably and I must sincerely thank all of the people who took the time to stop by and support this project.”

Mr Close started by asking his neighbour to take part in the first portrait, he then released an invite on social media and put up a sign outside his house.

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Villagers are invited to knock on his window and stand on a red ‘X’ drawn on the pavement to keep with the framing of his other shots.

Pictures show families, individuals, pets and even a horse stopping for a moment in their day to smile for the camera – some even wore fancy dress.

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Mr Close added: “Meeting new people has been a real highlight; you see some people every day passing by, but you never actually get to know them.

“I think if we were not in a lockdown my response may have been slightly different, people have been starved of social interaction.”

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Each person who has been photographed was asked by Mr Close what they were most looking forward to when the COVID-19 lockdown was over.

He says a personal favourite was one family who said they have “a whole jar” of ideas and things to do post-lockdown at home.

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

All of the photographs will be kept on Mr Close’s website and once lockdown is officially finished, he says the plan is to hold an open exhibition.

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com

Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com Witchford residents taking part in their daily exercise. Pictures: Paul Close Photography/www.paul-close.com