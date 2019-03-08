Advanced search

Family’s tribute to a much loved and respected Ely publican as they gather for special tree planting ceremony

PUBLISHED: 16:36 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 09 March 2019

A special tree planting ceremony to remember popular Ely publican Steve Baxter who died at the age of 62. His family and friends gathered for the short simple ceremony in Ely. Picture; MIKE ROUSE

A family paid a special tribute to former Ely publican Steve Baxter by planting a tree in his memory.

The mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, was among those who joined family and friends for the tree planting ceremony.

Steve’s daughter Keely said: “We just thought it would be a nice way for those people in the community who donated could actually see that we have indeed planted the first of three trees in dad’s memory.

“Two other trees will be on family property for us to enjoy privately.”

Popular Ely publican Steve Baxter of the West End House in West End died at the age of 62 in December.

His family worked with City of Ely Council to find a suitable plot and invited the mayor to the simple but moving tree planting ceremony.

“Dad was thought very highly of in the community, and I know he would be proud to have the recognition,” said Keely.

Mr Baxter had pancreatitis and was on the road to recovery but after a short spell in hospital this year he developed complications and died suddenly as a result.

Keely said she spoke on behalf of the whole family by personally thanking all customers both old and new “for the overwhelming support you have given us.

“It’s now time to carry on his legacy, The West End House may have lost its heart but mum is the soul that will keep it running with your continued support”

Keely said the memorial tree idea came about “so that his seven grandchildren have somewhere to visit for years to come”.

