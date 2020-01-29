Advanced search

Popular Fenland entertainer John Crowe dies aged 68

PUBLISHED: 10:29 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 29 January 2020

Popular Fenland entertainer John Crowe dies aged 68. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Popular Fenland entertainer John Crowe who was a well known face at Ely Museum has died aged 68.

John began working at the museum with Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse and education officer Sally Austin in 2005.

The singer songwriter would often tell children stories and perform songs at various events throughout the year.

Much of his work was available on various CDs which could be bought at the venue.

Sadly, in later years he developed Parkinson's disease which affected his ability to play and he retired at the end of 2018, where he was presented with a piece of specially commissioned stained glass depicting a Fenland scene.

Mayor Rouse took to Facebook to pay tribute to John.

He said: "We are truly lucky in life when we meet those special people that are a profound influence on us; we are doubly lucky if we can call them a friend. In a long life I have met a few such people and John Crowe was one of those.

"I will miss his dry sense of humour and his knowledge, but he left a body of work, writing and songs that will survive."

