Popular Ely Apple Festival to return this Saturday

Ely Apple Festival, (l-r) Jeremy, Seb, James, from Ely, peeling their apples.

One of Ely's best loved festivals makes a welcome return on Saturday - now in its 20th year.

Crowds turned out in the autumn sunshine to celebrate apple day in Ely in 2018.

Held on Palace Green, opposite Ely Cathedral, the Ely Apple Festival will be joining in with the National Apple Day celebrations by providing a range of apple related competitions and activities.

Running from 10am until 4pm this Saturday (October 19) there will be demonstrations, birds of prey and storytelling.

Competitions will run throughout the day including the ever-popular longest apple peel competition, apple and spoon races and the apple shy.

Experts from East of England Apples and Orchard Project will be in attendance to identify any apples.

Crowds turned out in the autumn sunshine to celebrate apple day in Ely in 2018.

Visit Ely's event organiser, Aileen Sharp said: "Ely's Apple Festival has established itself as being one of the best and longest running apple events in the region.

"The festival provides interest and intrigue whether you are interested in the educational, environmental or simply fun angle of the day."

