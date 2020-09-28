Singer Pixie Lott surprises Ely Cathedral girls’ choir after dropping in for Evensong
PUBLISHED: 15:59 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 28 September 2020
Facebook/Ely Cathedral
Popstar Pixie Lott surprised the Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir after dropping in to watch Evensong before meeting the members.
The All About Tonight singer wore black and white as she posed for photos in the historic Cambridgeshire building.
Staff at the cathedral say the 29-year-old’s visit was a complete surprise and had arrived “just in time” to hear the girls sing together.
One of the choir member’s parents complimented The Voice UK Kids judge, saying her daughter had expressed “just how lovely she was”.
An Ely Cathedral spokesperson said: “Singer Pixie Lott made a surprise visit to Ely Cathedral last week.
“She arrived just in time to hear the Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir sing at Evensong and she is chatted to the girls after the service.”
