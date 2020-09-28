Singer Pixie Lott surprises Ely Cathedral girls’ choir after dropping in for Evensong

Popstar Pixie Lott dropped into Ely Cathedral earlier last week for Evensong. Picture: Facebook/Ely Cathedral Facebook/Ely Cathedral

Popstar Pixie Lott surprised the Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir after dropping in to watch Evensong before meeting the members.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Popstar Pixie Lott dropped into Ely Cathedral earlier last week for Evensong. Picture: Facebook/Ely Cathedral Popstar Pixie Lott dropped into Ely Cathedral earlier last week for Evensong. Picture: Facebook/Ely Cathedral

The All About Tonight singer wore black and white as she posed for photos in the historic Cambridgeshire building.

Staff at the cathedral say the 29-year-old’s visit was a complete surprise and had arrived “just in time” to hear the girls sing together.

One of the choir member’s parents complimented The Voice UK Kids judge, saying her daughter had expressed “just how lovely she was”.

An Ely Cathedral spokesperson said: “Singer Pixie Lott made a surprise visit to Ely Cathedral last week.

Popstar Pixie Lott dropped into Ely Cathedral earlier last week for Evensong. Picture: Facebook/Ely Cathedral Popstar Pixie Lott dropped into Ely Cathedral earlier last week for Evensong. Picture: Facebook/Ely Cathedral

“She arrived just in time to hear the Ely Cathedral Girls’ Choir sing at Evensong and she is chatted to the girls after the service.”

Popstar Pixie Lott dropped into Ely Cathedral earlier last week for Evensong. Picture: Facebook/Ely Cathedral Popstar Pixie Lott dropped into Ely Cathedral earlier last week for Evensong. Picture: Facebook/Ely Cathedral

You may also want to watch: