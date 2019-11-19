Advanced search

It's Chico Time in Ely! Chart topper to switch on the Christmas lights

19 November, 2019 - 12:30
It's going to be Chico time in Ely when the X Factor popstar switches on the Christmas lights later this month. Picture: XMAS LIGHTS SUPPLIED

It's going to be Chico time in Ely when the X Factor popstar switches on the Christmas lights later this month.

The 48-year-old has been announced as the main star for the 15th anniversary of the switch on in the city.

Thousands are set to descend on Ely from 4pm on Friday November 29.

Chico shot to fame after reaching the quarter-finals of the The X Factor in 2005.

In 2006 he went to number one with his single 'It's Chico Time' - knocking Madonna off the top of the charts.

Chico's appearance in Ely is a huge scoop for the Christmas lights team, who feared that they wouldn't be able reach the target sponsorship for the event earlier this year.

Since his X Factor years Chico has staged fundraising events for his charity the Rainbow Child Foundation.

He is currently in talks for his own children's TV show to teach a positive attitude through song and dance.

The cast of KD Productions panto Dick Whittington will also be on stage on the night to get the crowd pumped before Father Christmas performs some magic.

