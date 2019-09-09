Advanced search

Independent shops to take part in Love Local pop-up evening in Ely

09 September, 2019 - 12:53
More than 25 independent shops will join forces to showcase crafts, jewellery and sweets at a pop-up event in Ely. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

More than 25 independent shops will join forces to showcase crafts, jewellery and sweets at a pop-up event in Ely.

The Love Local evening will take place at The Maltings this Thursday (September 12) from 5pm to 9pm.

Shoppers can get a taste of what is on offer locally from a wide range of stalls selling fresh bread, crafts, jewellery, chocolates, brownies, hats, clothes and stationary.

Tasty food and a glass of fizz will also be on offer, while the bar at the venue will be open and Alton Wahlberg will be playing music.

It will be hosted by local independent crafters shop Love Lane.

Tickets cost £4 which includes entry, a glass of fizz and a tote bag.

Tickets are available on the door or from Jensens, Ely Tourist Information Centre and from www.lovelane2014.co.uk

Last month the Ely Standard visited the High Street to see what more could be done to help revive it.

Pop-up shops were one of the ideas suggested by traders.

