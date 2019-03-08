Video

Explore the 'mysterious and microscopic' at pop-up science labs in Ely

LifeLab has launched an exciting programme of events for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September 2019, transforming parts of Cambridge, Peterborough and Ely into discovery zones for the weekend. Most events are free, taking place in a range of venues including shopping centres, theatres, cafes and bars. Here are some of the recent LifeLab events previously held. Picture; LIFELAB Archant

Discover the microscopic world from tiny machines to mysterious creatures at pop-up labs in Ely.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

LifeLab has launched an exciting programme of events for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September 2019, transforming parts of Cambridge, Peterborough and Ely into discovery zones for the weekend. Most events are free, taking place in a range of venues including shopping centres, theatres, cafes and bars. Here are some of the recent LifeLab events previously held. Picture; LIFELAB LifeLab has launched an exciting programme of events for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September 2019, transforming parts of Cambridge, Peterborough and Ely into discovery zones for the weekend. Most events are free, taking place in a range of venues including shopping centres, theatres, cafes and bars. Here are some of the recent LifeLab events previously held. Picture; LIFELAB

Family-friendly activities such as experiments, taste tests and fortune telling molecules will take place at the cathedral and Cross Green in Wicken at the end of this month.

LifeLab's overall aim is to connect communities across Cambridgeshire with the exciting life science and innovation happening on their doorstep.

Dr Kenneth Skeldon, LifeLab lead from Wellcome Genome Campus Public Engagement, said: "Last year LifeLab was a big success in Peterborough and Cambridge, with more than 3,500 people coming together with 160 scientists, technicians and software developers across 50 different activities and events.

"It's great to be back and we're doubly delighted to be expanding our 2019 programme into Ely as well."

LifeLab has launched an exciting programme of events for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September 2019, transforming parts of Cambridge, Peterborough and Ely into discovery zones for the weekend. Most events are free, taking place in a range of venues including shopping centres, theatres, cafes and bars. Here are some of the recent LifeLab events previously held. Picture; LIFELAB LifeLab has launched an exciting programme of events for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September 2019, transforming parts of Cambridge, Peterborough and Ely into discovery zones for the weekend. Most events are free, taking place in a range of venues including shopping centres, theatres, cafes and bars. Here are some of the recent LifeLab events previously held. Picture; LIFELAB

The initiative is supported by the European Commission's Marie Skłodowska-Curie funding programme.

Ely Cathedral will see a 'Cathedral Lab' installed on Friday September 27 from 7pm to 9.30pm while there will be a LifeLab marquee on Saturday September 28 at Cross Green from 10am to 4.30pm.

Most events are drop in, but some require advanced booking and or paid entry on the door.

The full programme of events in Cambridgeshire is available at www.camlifelab.co.uk

LifeLab has launched an exciting programme of events for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September 2019, transforming parts of Cambridge, Peterborough and Ely into discovery zones for the weekend. Most events are free, taking place in a range of venues including shopping centres, theatres, cafes and bars. Here are some of the recent LifeLab events previously held. Picture; LIFELAB LifeLab has launched an exciting programme of events for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September 2019, transforming parts of Cambridge, Peterborough and Ely into discovery zones for the weekend. Most events are free, taking place in a range of venues including shopping centres, theatres, cafes and bars. Here are some of the recent LifeLab events previously held. Picture; LIFELAB

LifeLab has launched an exciting programme of events for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September 2019, transforming parts of Cambridge, Peterborough and Ely into discovery zones for the weekend. Most events are free, taking place in a range of venues including shopping centres, theatres, cafes and bars. Here are some of the recent LifeLab events previously held. Picture; LIFELAB LifeLab has launched an exciting programme of events for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September 2019, transforming parts of Cambridge, Peterborough and Ely into discovery zones for the weekend. Most events are free, taking place in a range of venues including shopping centres, theatres, cafes and bars. Here are some of the recent LifeLab events previously held. Picture; LIFELAB

LifeLab has launched an exciting programme of events for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September 2019, transforming parts of Cambridge, Peterborough and Ely into discovery zones for the weekend. Most events are free, taking place in a range of venues including shopping centres, theatres, cafes and bars. Here are some of the recent LifeLab events previously held. Picture; LIFELAB LifeLab has launched an exciting programme of events for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September 2019, transforming parts of Cambridge, Peterborough and Ely into discovery zones for the weekend. Most events are free, taking place in a range of venues including shopping centres, theatres, cafes and bars. Here are some of the recent LifeLab events previously held. Picture; LIFELAB

LifeLab has launched an exciting programme of events for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September 2019, transforming parts of Cambridge, Peterborough and Ely into discovery zones for the weekend. Most events are free, taking place in a range of venues including shopping centres, theatres, cafes and bars. Here are some of the recent LifeLab events previously held. Picture; LIFELAB LifeLab has launched an exciting programme of events for Friday 27th and Saturday 28th September 2019, transforming parts of Cambridge, Peterborough and Ely into discovery zones for the weekend. Most events are free, taking place in a range of venues including shopping centres, theatres, cafes and bars. Here are some of the recent LifeLab events previously held. Picture; LIFELAB

You may also want to watch: