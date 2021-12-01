Gallery

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community School for a morning of festive fun, crafts, music and traditions thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Students enjoyed Christmas tales told in English and Polish, sang traditional Polish and English Christmas and folk songs and also enjoyed poems, stories and festive crafts during November 27.

There was a selection of Polish treats on offer too including bortsch, pierogi and pasztecik filled with vegetables grown in the Fens.

Kinga from the Polish Community School said: “We had a wonderful time at Ely Museum as we shared our culture and traditions with them.

“We enjoyed sharing both Polish and English stories, poems and songs, as well as making decorations for our trees.”

Emily Allen, community engagement officer at Ely Museum said: “Links with the Polish community in Ely go back for many years.

“We were thrilled to welcome the school to the museum to celebrate our shared traditions.”

