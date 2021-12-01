News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Ely Museum welcomes Polish students for morning of festivities

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:10 AM December 1, 2021
Updated: 11:11 AM December 1, 2021
Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27.

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community School for a morning of festive fun, crafts, music and traditions thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund. 

Students enjoyed Christmas tales told in English and Polish, sang traditional Polish and English Christmas and folk songs and also enjoyed poems, stories and festive crafts during November 27. 

There was a selection of Polish treats on offer too including bortsch, pierogi and pasztecik filled with vegetables grown in the Fens. 

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27.

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27.

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum

Kinga from the Polish Community School said: “We had a wonderful time at Ely Museum as we shared our culture and traditions with them.

“We enjoyed sharing both Polish and English stories, poems and songs, as well as making decorations for our trees.” 

Emily Allen, community engagement officer at Ely Museum said: “Links with the Polish community in Ely go back for many years. 

“We were thrilled to welcome the school to the museum to celebrate our shared traditions.” 

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27.

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27.

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27.

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27.

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27.

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27.

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27.

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27.

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27.

Ely Museum welcomed the Polish Community school for a morning of festive fun on November 27. - Credit: Ely Museum


Most Read

  1. 1 Stolen caravans discovered on village site to relief of owners
  2. 2 East Cambs Council bins green waste collections for seven weeks
  3. 3 A10 dualling facing new challenges
  1. 4 Former army major sentenced after pillion rider dies in motorcycle crash
  2. 5 Children among suspected hare coursers stopped in the Fens
  3. 6 Two-day operation to feature in episode four of TV series
  4. 7 New cycling and walking routes strategy approved by council
  5. 8 Fens business park goes to auction - for up to £700,000
  6. 9 Princess Eugenie comes to town in bid to tackle modern slavery
  7. 10 OPINION: Soham Station fiasco about to come to a conclusion, or is it? 
Christmas
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Morris has made a formal complaint about the Tweet from Nadine Dorries.

Councillor wants apology for Nadine Dorries 'misogynist' tweet

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Police found £18,500 in Cambridgeshire drug dealer James Wilks' sock drawer.

Cambs Live

Prison for 'lavish lifestyle' drug dealer who hid £18k cash in sock drawer

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Customers in CornerCopia shop in Soham

New shop already 'exceeded expectations' after strong opening day

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Liam Clifton drove this lorry towards relatives who were sitting in the family garden at Third Drove in Little Downham.

Cambridge Crown Court

Man who drove lorry at relatives to be detained in hospital

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon