PCSO chases rogue trader on foot and then - two hours after her shift finished - stops uninsured car as driver flees the scene

PUBLISHED: 16:54 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 06 February 2019

Police crack down on rogue traders in Witchford

Archant

A PCSO won praise for chasing a rogue trader on foot and then stopping a suspect car on the same day but two hours after her shift ended.

The incidents happened in and around Witchford earlier this week.

“Two men were stopped by a PCSO after they were acting suspiciously but managed to flee,” said a police spokesman.

“However one of the men has now been identified as a suspect and further inquiries are ongoing.”

The spokesman said that following the foot-chase the same PCSO, despite her shift ending nearly two hours previous, pulled over a car in Witchford Road with a dirty number plate.

“Checks revealed the vehicle was the subject of a SORN (registered as not being on the road) and uninsured,” said the spokesman.

“The driver fled and the vehicle was seized.”

Police went back to the area the following day to carry out what they described as “reassurance patrols” following the reports of rogue traders operating in the Meadow Close area.

If you were in the Meadow Close area yesterday and saw anything suspicious please call police on 101 quoting CC-05022019-0286 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please visit our website for information and advice on how to reduce the risk of becoming the victim of a distraction burglar or rogue trader

• For advice on how to reduce the risk of becoming the victim of a distraction burglar or rogue trader visit the website.

