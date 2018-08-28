PCSO chases rogue trader on foot and then - two hours after her shift finished - stops uninsured car as driver flees the scene

A PCSO won praise for chasing a rogue trader on foot and then stopping a suspect car on the same day but two hours after her shift ended.

The incidents happened in and around Witchford earlier this week.

“Two men were stopped by a PCSO after they were acting suspiciously but managed to flee,” said a police spokesman.

“However one of the men has now been identified as a suspect and further inquiries are ongoing.”

The spokesman said that following the foot-chase the same PCSO, despite her shift ending nearly two hours previous, pulled over a car in Witchford Road with a dirty number plate.

“Checks revealed the vehicle was the subject of a SORN (registered as not being on the road) and uninsured,” said the spokesman.

“The driver fled and the vehicle was seized.”

Police went back to the area the following day to carry out what they described as “reassurance patrols” following the reports of rogue traders operating in the Meadow Close area.

