This is what police found in a house in East Cambridgeshire - do you know what YOUR tenants are up to ask Cambs police?

PUBLISHED: 12:11 02 May 2019

East Cambs Police released this photo from a drugs raid in Fordham near Newmarket as a warning to landlords to show how it has wrecked a rented property. They hope it will lead to more checks by landlords. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

East Cambs Police released this photo from a drugs raid in Fordham near Newmarket as a warning to landlords to show how it has wrecked a rented property. They hope it will lead to more checks by landlords. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

M Rabel

A drugs bust at an East Cambridgeshire house has prompted a warning to landlords to ensure their check their property on a more regular basis.

“Landlords – imagine this inside your property?” was the warning posted by Policing East Cambridgeshire to their Facebook page following the drugs raid at Fordham near Newmarket.

The police warning said cannabis plants growing there and the equipment needed for the operation to continue had wrecked the house.

Sgt Mark Rabel of Ely Police urged anyone if they “think something is suspicious then report it”.

Under UK law landlords not only have a duty of carer to protect the neighbourhood from the criminal actions of tenants but they can also be held responsible for tenants dealing drugs on the premises.

One resident who lives near the raided house told police: “This is what we saw and smelt”.

Another posted to the police Facebook page: I'm gob smacked –no wonder it smelt so far away from my house.”

