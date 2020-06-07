Video

Caught on camera, the teenage driver who tried to outpace police and narrowly missed crashing into other cars

Police described how this 18 year-old drove a Vauxhall Corsa dangerously and they filmed her knocking over wheelie bins and narrowly missing a black Mercedes. Picture; CAMBS COPS Archant

Police released footage of their pursuit of a teenager who failed to stop, drove at more than double the speed limit and narrowly missed crashing into other cars.

Shanice Lamb, 18, told Cambridgeshire police that the two boys she was with had cannabis with them and added that she had failed to stop because they had “egged her on.”

Lamb would not disclose the names of the boys with her but stated that she was fully in control of her actions that day and was not forced to do anything.

She apologised to officers for her actions and said she “wanted to kick herself”, promising that she would not drive dangerously again.

Lamb admitted driving without insurance and dangerous driving at a previous hearing at Cambridge magistrates’ court and her case was committed to Cambridge Crown Court for sentence.

The teenager was sentenced on Monday (June 1), where she was handed a 12-month community order, 180 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended retest.

In police interview, Lamb admitted the vehicle was not insured, stating that she was “looking for the right kind”.

Lamb, of Holme Crescent, Biggleswade had passed her test less than four weeks beforehand; she admitted driving the way she did “in the heat of the moment”.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) filmed their pursuit on Cambridgeshire roads.

PC Alex Bond of the BCH Roads Policing Unit said: “Lamb’s manner of driving was incredibly dangerous, and the outcome could have been a lot worse.

“Speeding is one of the fatal four causes of collisions on Cambridgeshire’s roads, together with driving under the influence of drink or drugs, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.”