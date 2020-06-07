Advanced search

Caught on camera, the teenage driver who tried to outpace police and narrowly missed crashing into other cars

PUBLISHED: 16:32 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 07 June 2020

Police described how this 18 year-old drove a Vauxhall Corsa dangerously and they filmed her knocking over wheelie bins and narrowly missing a black Mercedes. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Police released footage of their pursuit of a teenager who failed to stop, drove at more than double the speed limit and narrowly missed crashing into other cars.

Shanice Lamb, 18, told Cambridgeshire police that the two boys she was with had cannabis with them and added that she had failed to stop because they had “egged her on.”

Lamb would not disclose the names of the boys with her but stated that she was fully in control of her actions that day and was not forced to do anything.

She apologised to officers for her actions and said she “wanted to kick herself”, promising that she would not drive dangerously again.

Lamb admitted driving without insurance and dangerous driving at a previous hearing at Cambridge magistrates’ court and her case was committed to Cambridge Crown Court for sentence.

The teenager was sentenced on Monday (June 1), where she was handed a 12-month community order, 180 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended retest.

In police interview, Lamb admitted the vehicle was not insured, stating that she was “looking for the right kind”.

Lamb, of Holme Crescent, Biggleswade had passed her test less than four weeks beforehand; she admitted driving the way she did “in the heat of the moment”.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) filmed their pursuit on Cambridgeshire roads.

PC Alex Bond of the BCH Roads Policing Unit said: “Lamb’s manner of driving was incredibly dangerous, and the outcome could have been a lot worse.

“Speeding is one of the fatal four causes of collisions on Cambridgeshire’s roads, together with driving under the influence of drink or drugs, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.”

Most Read

This is what lockdown now looks like in Ely after social distancing rules flouted and claims of anti social behaviour

The Maltings, Ely. The green around the Maltings has been fecned off following a decision by the City of Ely Council in consultation with the district council and police. It is to discourage anti social behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic.

Green outside the Maltings, Ely, to be fenced off to discourage anti-social behaviour during coronavirus lockdown

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

Drive-through coronavirus testing centre to open in Cambridgeshire

A regional testing centre will open at the Milton Park and Ride near Cambridge. Picture: GREATER CAMBRIDGE PARTNERSHIP

Aerial footage shows devastation of Fens fire that destroyed farmer’s crisp factory with ‘generations of work all just gone’

Blaze at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor. Firefighters were called on Saturday and at one time 60 firefighters from three counties helped tackle the blaze. Picture; AERIAL VIEW SOLUTIONS

Unbeaten bare knuckle boxing star Tyler Goodjohn retires to become a porn star

Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn is to pursue a new career as a porn star. Picture; KATH SANSOM

