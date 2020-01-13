Advanced search

Police surgeries to be held at Ely Police Station

PUBLISHED: 18:01 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 13 January 2020

Police surgeries to be held at Ely Police Station. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Regular surgeries for residents to discuss any policing issues in the community will be held at Ely Police Station.

Each Monday (from January 20) the doors of the station in Nutholt Lane will be open to the public between 12pm and 5pm.

The public are invited to go along and discuss any policing issues that may be affecting them as an individual or as a community.

It comes as enquiry office at the station has been temporarily closed since October due to staff sickness.

But officers are still working from the station and appointments are being taken.

Sergeant Mark Rabel said: "We want to offer our communities an opportunity to come and speak to us, face-to-face on a regular basis.

"We look forward to seeing you at the station and making a difference together."

In November, police said the enquiry office would only re-open "once the member of staff returns to work".

There is a yellow phone available outside or members of the public can report crime by calling 101 or via our website www.cambs.police.uk/report or take part in a webchat.

