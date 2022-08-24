DC Kev Foxcroft said Anthony Burn was a "manipulative predator" and was "very aggressive towards the victims". - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A police officer has spoken of how a “manipulative predator” who abused girls over a 40-year period was caught.

Anthony Burn repeatedly attacked two girls in Cambridgeshire, as well as five in Northumbria where he started offending in 1982.

DC Kev Foxcroft, who investigated the case, said: “Burn is a sexual predator who offended against young children for almost 40 years.

“This included rapes of children of primary school age, secondary school age and in the case of one victim it went on into adulthood.”

Burn admitted two counts of raping a child under 13, sexual assault of a child under 13 and an additional count of rape relating to offences in Cambridgeshire.

He also admitted nine charges of rape relating to offences in Northumbria involving five victims between 1982 and 2011.

DC Foxcroft told the 'Cambs Cops: Our Stories’ podcast that Burn would make his victims feel terrified.

“He’s a manipulative predator,” said DC Foxcroft.

“He would get involved with the families, befriend the parents and identify vulnerabilities – before targeting them.

“He was very aggressive towards the victims, to the extent that they were terrified to say anything because they were worried what he would do to them and their families.”

One of Burn’s victims said that the ordeal “ruined my life”, but also relieved.

“I have no good memories of my childhood; I'm sure I had good experiences, but everything has been overshadowed by that and I can't get past it,” said the victim.

“It's like a huge weight has been lifted off my back and I don't think I realised how much I was carrying.”

Anthony Burn, of Sycamore Drive, Huntingdon, was given a life sentence to serve a minimum of 15 years of prison but this was extended to at least 20 years. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Last year, Burn, of Sycamore Drive, Huntingdon, was given a life sentence to serve a minimum of 15 years of prison but this was extended to at least 20 years.

He was also made subject to indefinite sexual harm prevention and restraining orders, stopping him from contacting any of the victims.

DC Foxcroft added: “The victims have been through so much trauma, so for them to draw the courage from within to report what has happened goes beyond respect.”

