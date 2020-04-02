Shocking discovery by police who say the driver of this lorry was on his mobile phone when they spotted him
PUBLISHED: 12:01 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 02 April 2020
Archant
A lorry driver carrying straw through a Cambridgeshire village has been reported for allegedly using his mobile phone whilst driving.
East Cambridgeshire police posted a picture of the lorry they stopped in Wicken near Soham.
“The driver of this vehicle was reported for driving while on his mobile phone in Wicken yesterday,” said a report on the Policing East Cambs Facebook page.
“Using a phone behind the wheel is one of the four main causes of deaths and serious injuries on the roads”.
East Cambs police reminded all drivers that anyone caught using a mobile phone can expect six penalty points on their licence and a £200 fine
The case again the driver could, however, trigger an even bigger fine if it goes to court. Magistrates can impose penalties of up to £1,000 for motorists but the fine can rise to £2,500 to if you are driving a bus, coach or heavy goods vehicle.
One resident told East Cambs police: “Definitely a ban is due.
“The weight of that would squash any car it hit.”