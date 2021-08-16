News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Sergeant accused of ‘racially aggravated assault’ on Polish man  

John Elworthy

Published: 10:52 AM August 16, 2021    Updated: 11:16 AM August 16, 2021
A Cambridgeshire police sergeant will appear before Ipswich magistrates on August 20 following an incident in which PAVA spray was used to detain a Polish man. - Credit: Archant

A Cambridgeshire police sergeant who used PAVA spray to restrain a Polish man in custody, is to face charges including racially aggravated assault.  

Sgt Gregory Wyss, 45, will appear in the dock at Ipswich magistrates court on August 20 where is he also accused of “assault by beating and administering a poison or noxious thing”. 

This follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). 

The IOPC was brought in by Cambridgeshire police following a complaint made by the man who alleged the officer had used excessive force against him while he was in custody. 

The charges relate to the arrest and restraint of the man and the use of PAVA spray, whilst he was in custody at Peterborough Police Station, on January 2, 2021. 

Sgt Wyss has been a police officer for 20 years.  

The investigation concluded in June when a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News

