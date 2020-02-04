Advanced search

Here's why police stopped alongside a breakdown recovery truck in Littleport today

PUBLISHED: 16:36 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 04 February 2020

Police seized this break down truck in Littleport after discovering it was unsafe and had no tax or insurance. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

The mystery of a break down recovery truck that pulled up alongside a police car on the A10 at Littleport today has been solved.

Police revealed that it was not their car that had broken down but that they were, in fact, about to recover the recovery truck!

Officers had pulled up the Ford Transit between the Wisbech and Welney roundabout after being alerted to discrepancies with the vehicle's documents.

When they checked, police found the Transit had NO Mot, NO tax and only ONE strap instead of FOUR to hold down any cars in might be carrying.

"And there was a large crack in the tail of the recovery bed," East Cambridgeshire Police reported on their Facebook page.

Police seized the Ford Transit and used their own recovery truck to take it away.

"Need recovery?" police posted. "I wouldn't recommend this guy."

All police forces now used an ANPR - automatic number plate recognition - which is used around the world for law enforcement purposes to check if a vehicle is registered or insured.

