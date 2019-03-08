Police pursuit in South Cambridgeshire after suspected hare coursing

A police pursuit took place after reports of suspected hare coursing and dangerous driving in South Cambridgeshire.

Officers were called to Longmeadow, Lode, at about 1pm yesterday (November 6).

The Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) arrived at the location and a man in a blue Volvo S40 made off from the scene and failed to stop for officers when requested.

A pursuit began just after 1.15pm and continued through Bottisham before the vehicle stopped on the A1303 five minutes later.

A 49-year-old man from Surrey was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He has since been released on bail until December 1 with the condition not to enter the county.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the car in the area yesterday, or anyone with dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident number 192 of November 6.