Ely Standard > News

Quick-thinking officer who stopped man jumping onto A14 honoured

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:30 AM July 2, 2022
PC Jordan Brown of Cambridgeshire Police

PC Jordan Brown was commended after stopping a man from jumping onto the A14. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A police officer who raced after a man before stopping him from falling onto the A14 has been praised for his quick-thinking. 

PC Jordan Brown of Cambridgeshire Police was sent to Milton footbridge with another officer on April 30 last year following calls from a man in distress. 

The man was seen sprinting towards the footbridge as PC Brown ran after him, before grabbing the man as he tried to climb over the railings. 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “He was brave and relentless, determined not to let the man fall onto the A14. 

“Even after what had happened, PC Brown built a rapport with the man, who thanked the officers for stopping him from jumping. 

“PC Brown’s quick thinking and bravery most likely saved a young man’s life.” 

PC Brown was one of several officers and staff commended at a chief superintendents’ commendations ceremony on June 30. 

Chief Supt Mark Greenhalgh, who co-hosted the event, said: “You have dedicated your time to ensure people’s safety, put your own lives at risk to help others and gone above and beyond for the people of Cambridgeshire.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

