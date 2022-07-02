Quick-thinking officer who stopped man jumping onto A14 honoured
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A police officer who raced after a man before stopping him from falling onto the A14 has been praised for his quick-thinking.
PC Jordan Brown of Cambridgeshire Police was sent to Milton footbridge with another officer on April 30 last year following calls from a man in distress.
The man was seen sprinting towards the footbridge as PC Brown ran after him, before grabbing the man as he tried to climb over the railings.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “He was brave and relentless, determined not to let the man fall onto the A14.
“Even after what had happened, PC Brown built a rapport with the man, who thanked the officers for stopping him from jumping.
“PC Brown’s quick thinking and bravery most likely saved a young man’s life.”
PC Brown was one of several officers and staff commended at a chief superintendents’ commendations ceremony on June 30.
Chief Supt Mark Greenhalgh, who co-hosted the event, said: “You have dedicated your time to ensure people’s safety, put your own lives at risk to help others and gone above and beyond for the people of Cambridgeshire.”