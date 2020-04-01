Family set up a picnic close to ‘playground now closed’ sign during coronavirus lockdown

East Cambs Police moved on a family enjoying a picnic in Ely during the coronavirus lockdown East Cambs Police

Police moved on the family of four, who were enjoying the picnic at the Pocket Park in Ely Country Park.

Officers highlighted the incident, which happened yesterday (March 31) evening on the East Cambs Police Facebook page.

The post read: “We have reminded them [the family] of the Government’s advice and they moved on.

“What was frustrating was the fact they were sat near one of the signs from the Council stating the playground was closed which includes the picnic seating area.

“They believed it was OK as no one was about.......we were about.”

The post sparked debate in the post’s comments, with commenters agreeing a picnic is not an essential outing during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, others urged police to patrol more parks and open spaces, particularly in Soham and Haddenham.

Rafal Lisiecki commented: “People [need to] stop discussing what you can do and what you can’t do, it is for your safety not to leave the house if it is not needed.

“It’s simple, you’re careful, you won’t lose your life. It’s not that someone wants to prohibit you, it’s just that if you ignore it, you may not be with us now.”

A spokesman from Cambridgeshire Police said enforcement is a last resort when it comes to the Government’s restrictions.

He said: “Officers will first try to engage with those ignoring the restrictions, encourage them to go home and explain why the Government advice is so important to keep us all safe.

“We will do everything possible to advise people on the guidelines and ensure as many people as possible help protect the NHS by staying at home and saving lives.

“We are continuing dedicated patrols across Cambridgeshire to engage with our communities as we do day in day out, and ensure people adhere to government advice.

“Our advice to the public is please help us to help you in this national health crisis, and only go out if absolutely essential.”

Answers to queries regarding essential travel during the coronavirus lockdown can be found at www.gov.uk/coronavirus.