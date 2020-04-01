Family set up a picnic close to ‘playground now closed’ sign during coronavirus lockdown

East Cambs Police moved on a family enjoying a picnic in Ely during the coronavirus lockdown East Cambs Police

Police moved on the family of four, who were enjoying the picnic at the Pocket Park in Ely Country Park.

Officers highlighted the incident, which happened yesterday (March 31) evening on the East Cambs Police Facebook page.

The post read: “We have reminded them [the family] of the Government’s advice and they moved on.

“What was frustrating was the fact they were sat near one of the signs from the Council stating the playground was closed which includes the picnic seating area.

“They believed it was OK as no one was about.......we were about.”

The post sparked debate in the post’s comments, with commenters agreeing a picnic is not an essential outing during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, others urged police to patrol more parks and open spaces, particularly in Soham and Haddenham.

Rafal Lisiecki commented: “People [need to] stop discussing what you can do and what you can’t do, it is for your safety not to leave the house if it is not needed.

“It’s simple, you’re careful, you won’t lose your life. It’s not that someone wants to prohibit you, it’s just that if you ignore it, you may not be with us now.”

Tim James said in his comment: “Sitting in the park having a picnic is not EXERCISE and it is certainly not ESSENTIAL.

“Doing anything in a public space is increasing the risk of spread of the virus. By all means, go and do your 20-minutes exercise if you really have to and then go home!!”