A man wanted on a recall was sent back to prison after he was spotted by officers on their Christmas party night out in Cambridge.

The Southern Impact Team were having a well earned rest on Thursday night when they saw the priority suspect.

The team were aware of the numerous arrest attempts that had been made for the man earlier in the week.

"It seemed too good an opportunity to turn down," a post on Cambridgeshire Police read.

"They downed their knives and forks and surrounded the unsuspecting male, before arresting him and waiting for marked officers to transport him back to the police station, where he would be transported back to prison.

"More importantly no meals got cold in the execution of this mission.

