Complaints about electric scooters, hoverboards and segways on the road prompt police to issue prosecution warning

PUBLISHED: 17:30 08 January 2019

Complaints about electric scooters, hoverboards and segways on the road prompt police to issue prosecution warning. A segway is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

A warning has been issued by police to users of electric scooters, hoverboards and segways to remind them that they should not be used on roads or pavements.

Policing East Cambridgeshire Police posted on Facebook to say that they had received complaints about the “inappropriate use” of motorised scooters.

Police say that in legal terms, electric scooters, go-peds, mini motors, hoverboards and segways “may be considered as motor vehicles”.

Therefore, they would need the same requirements that cars have such as insurance, registration and a driver licence.

The post read: “The only place they can be used is on private land (with the land owner’s permission).

“Some people think that because such vehicles are small they are toys and therefore the law doesn’t apply but the legislation does not exempt ‘toys’.

“It should be noted that if such vehicles are used on the road or pavement by young people, not only may the rider be committing a number of offences but their parents may also face prosecution.

“Therefore, we ask parents to carefully consider this advice before allowing a young people to use such a vehicle.”

However, electrically assisted pedal cycles can be driven on the road and don’t need to be taxed, registered or insured.

The rider doesn’t need a licence but they must be at least 14 years of age.

“If you are considering buying such a vehicle we would suggest that you only buy from a reputable dealer who is able to provide you with the relevant assurances that the vehicle is a proper electrically assisted pedal cycle,” it adds.

Anyone who had any further questions was invited to write on the post on the East Cambs Policing Facebook page.

