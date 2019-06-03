Advanced search

Man stabbed in Cambridge as police hunt for attackers

03 June, 2019 - 17:03
A man has been stabbed in Coldhams Lane in Cambridge after he was approached by two attackers brandishing a knife. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Archant

A man has been stabbed in Cambridge after he was approached by two attackers brandishing a knife.

Police are looking for two men following the incident at 12.17pm today (June 3) in Coldhams Lane.

Two men armed with a knife stabbed a man leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation has been launched and no arrests have been made.

The incident is being treated as isolated but officers remain at the scene while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The men are described as black and are both approximately 5' 8" tall.

"One of the men was wearing a grey baseball cap, black trainers, black joggers and a dark hooded top.

"The other man was wearing a dark baseball cap with a white logo, navy blue top with while striped sleeves, black joggers and black trainers."

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 139 of June 3.

