Ely police station falls silent as colleagues honour the memory of Oxfordshire police officer killed whilst attending a burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:45 23 August 2019

A symbolic lone helmet posted to the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page as part of a tribute to PC Andrew Harper (right) who was killed whilst on duty. Ely officers held a minute's silence to honour their fallen colleague. Picture; POLICE

A symbolic lone helmet posted to the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page as part of a tribute to PC Andrew Harper (right) who was killed whilst on duty. Ely officers held a minute's silence to honour their fallen colleague. Picture; POLICE

Ely police station fell silent today at 11am as officers joined with colleagues across the UK in a minute's silence to honour PC Andrew Harper.

He was the newly wed police officer from Oxfordshire who was killed whilst attending a burglary.

A spokesman for Ely Police wrote on Facebook: "This morning Sgt Mark Rabel and his team in East Cambridgeshire paused for a minutes silence to remember PC Andrew Harper who was tragically killed while responding to a burglary last Thursday."

A fundraising page set up by the Thames Valley Police Federation has so far raised more than £260,000 for PC Harper's family.

PC Harper's widow paid an eloquent and emotional tribute to him in the days after he was killed on 15 August 15.

"My husband you were perfect," she wrote. "I will never ever stop loving you and I feel so grateful for the happiest thirteen years of my life."

