Three cars – including a marked Cambridgeshire police car – were involved in a collision on the A142 near Ely over the weekend.

A silver Mercedes A-class, grey Ford Ranger and Cambs cop car collided between Ely and Sutton just after the Common Road junction on Sunday, June 21.

The crash happened at around 3.20pm and involved a total of five people – luckily no serious injuries were sustained, and an investigation has been launched.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for information following a collision involving a police car and two other vehicles.

“The collision happened at about 3.20pm just after the junction with Common Road involving a marked police car, a silver Mercedes A-Class and a grey Ford Ranger.

“A total of five people were involved in the collision however no serious injuries were sustained.

“Collision investigators would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, in particular anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 253 of June 21, or report online at: www.cambs.police.uk.report