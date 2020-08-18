Advanced search

PCSOs help to rescue five sheep from road close to level crossing

PUBLISHED: 15:07 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 18 August 2020

East Cambridgeshire PCSOs assisted with reports of five sheep on the road close to the level crossing in Queen Adelaide this morning. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/FACEBOOK

East Cambridgeshire PCSOs assisted with reports of five sheep on the road close to the level crossing in Queen Adelaide this morning.

With the help of staff from Network Rail and two members of the public, police were able to heard them into a derelict garden until the owners could take them home.

