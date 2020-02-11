People living in Cambridgeshire to pay extra 83p per month towards police funding in 2020/21 council tax bills

People living in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough can expect to pay an extra 83p per month towards police funding in their 2020/21 council tax bills. The decision follows acting police and crime commissioner (PCC) Ray Bisby's proposal to increase the policing part of council tax by £10 per year. Archant

People living in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough can expect to pay an extra 83p per month towards police funding in their 2020/21 council tax bills.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The decision follows acting police and crime commissioner (PCC) Ray Bisby's proposal to increase the policing part of council tax by £10 per year.

You may also want to watch:

It comes after more than 1,197 people responded to the commissioner's public survey which found the majority of people strongly agreed that officers need to have the equipment, training and staff support behind them to keep people safe.

Mr Bisby said: "The government funding settlement, which was delayed due to the General Election, included an expectation that PCCs would increase local precepts by £10.

"The central funding for Cambs depends on an extra 62 officers being recruited by March 2021."