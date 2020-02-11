People living in Cambridgeshire to pay extra 83p per month towards police funding in 2020/21 council tax bills
PUBLISHED: 15:48 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 11 February 2020
People living in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough can expect to pay an extra 83p per month towards police funding in their 2020/21 council tax bills.
The decision follows acting police and crime commissioner (PCC) Ray Bisby's proposal to increase the policing part of council tax by £10 per year.
It comes after more than 1,197 people responded to the commissioner's public survey which found the majority of people strongly agreed that officers need to have the equipment, training and staff support behind them to keep people safe.
Mr Bisby said: "The government funding settlement, which was delayed due to the General Election, included an expectation that PCCs would increase local precepts by £10.
"The central funding for Cambs depends on an extra 62 officers being recruited by March 2021."