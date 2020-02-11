Advanced search

People living in Cambridgeshire to pay extra 83p per month towards police funding in 2020/21 council tax bills

PUBLISHED: 15:48 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 11 February 2020

People living in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough can expect to pay an extra 83p per month towards police funding in their 2020/21 council tax bills. The decision follows acting police and crime commissioner (PCC) Ray Bisby’s proposal to increase the policing part of council tax by £10 per year.

People living in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough can expect to pay an extra 83p per month towards police funding in their 2020/21 council tax bills. The decision follows acting police and crime commissioner (PCC) Ray Bisby's proposal to increase the policing part of council tax by £10 per year.

Archant

People living in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough can expect to pay an extra 83p per month towards police funding in their 2020/21 council tax bills.

The decision follows acting police and crime commissioner (PCC) Ray Bisby's proposal to increase the policing part of council tax by £10 per year.

You may also want to watch:

It comes after more than 1,197 people responded to the commissioner's public survey which found the majority of people strongly agreed that officers need to have the equipment, training and staff support behind them to keep people safe.

Mr Bisby said: "The government funding settlement, which was delayed due to the General Election, included an expectation that PCCs would increase local precepts by £10.

"The central funding for Cambs depends on an extra 62 officers being recruited by March 2021."

Most Read

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Soham’s Viva Youth Theatre to bring Shrek the Musical to life at The Maltings in Ely

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Most Read

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Soham’s Viva Youth Theatre to bring Shrek the Musical to life at The Maltings in Ely

Soham-based Viva Youth Theatre will perform Shrek the Musical at The Maltings in Ely from March 3 to 7. Picture: BRIDGET HICKISH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force welcomes new volunteers while Fen cadets enjoy sporting success

The volunteers that took part in Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force's familarisation and assessment course. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARMY CADET FORCE

Julie Spence hands Cambridgeshire girl guides ‘The Lord Lieutenant’s Challenge’

Girl guides across Cambridgeshire have been given �The Lord Lieutenant�s Challenge� by Julie Spence (right). Picture: Supplied

Forget Storm Ciara! ‘Very strong winds and potential disruption’ to hit Cambridgeshire in Storm Dennis

Make way for Storm Dennis! Strong winds to hit Cambridgeshire this weekend. Picture: MetOffice UK

Soham Town Rangers stake their claim to win thousands from Buildbase ‘transfer deal’ competition

Soham Town Rangers have staked their claim in Buildbases £100k transfer deal competition, where they hope to receive £25,000 to help improve their Julius Martin Lane ground. Picture: SOHAM TOWN RANGERS FC

Man who died in four-vehicle collision on A16 is named

A man died after a collision on the A16 at Newborough. Pictures: SUPPLIED
Drive 24