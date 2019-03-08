Advanced search

Class A and B drugs found on 25-year-old man following illegal rave at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve

PUBLISHED: 11:35 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 16 July 2019

Class A and B drugs have been found on a man following an illegal rave at the Wicken Fen Nature Reserve. Picture: Google Maps / Google

A man is being interviewed after he was found with class A and B drugs at an illegal rave in Wicken Fen Nature Reserve.

The 25-year-old man is taking part in a voluntary interview following the event which took place at the Lode Lane nature reserve near Ely on Sunday, July 14.

Police officers were tipped off by a member of the public who saw the music event taking place - attendees were dispersed when the officers arrived.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A member of the public alerted us to an illegal rave at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve on Sunday morning.

"As a result, a 25-year-old man - who was detained at the scene for a drug search - will be voluntarily interviewed after class A and B drugs were found."

Officers have issued a statement on things to look out for if you think you have spotted a potential illegal rave.

The spokesman added: "Look out for lots of cars and groups of people gathering in unusual places such as industrial sites, small villages or remote rural areas.

"Also, look out for cars and vans delivering generators to rural locations."

If you see any signs or have information about a potential illegal rave, police are urging people to report it online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.

