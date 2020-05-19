Police raid home after misuse of drugs tip-off and find nothing but paraphernalia

Police raided a home in High Barns, Ely for drugs but found nothing but paraphernalia and a knuckleduster. Picture: East Cambs Cops Archant

Police raided an east Cambridgeshire home following a misuse of drugs tip-off but didn’t find what they were looking for.

Officers entered the property in High Barns, Ely on Tuesday morning (May 19) using a warrant under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act.

The raid took place at around 8am but no drugs were found inside the house and no arrests were made by officers.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The East Cambs Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act at an address in High Barns, Ely.

“No drugs were found but drug paraphernalia and a knuckleduster were surrendered.

“The information you provide is vital in helping us tackle drug related issues.

“Please report it to us, anonymously if you wish, here - www.cambs.police.uk/report.”