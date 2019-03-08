Advanced search

Hero Britain's Got Talent police dog Finn visits Soham ahead of a new law being passed

PUBLISHED: 14:27 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 04 November 2019

Hero Britain’s Got Talent police dog Finn visits Soham ahead of a new law being passed. Picture: ROSEMARIE JESSOP

Hero police dog Finn of Britain's Got Talent fame made a special appearance at a Soham pet shop.

Finn recovering at home after undergoing life-saving surgery. Picture: Dave WardellFinn recovering at home after undergoing life-saving surgery. Picture: Dave Wardell

The German Shepherd, who was stabbed as he protected Cambridgeshire police officer Dave Wardell from an attacker in 2016, made a star appearance at Scampers, on Northfield Business Park, on Saturday (November 2).

They shared homemade cake, from head baker Jo from The Dog Bowl Deli, with Piers Smart from Scampers.

It comes as Finn's Law was passed in the House of Lord's earlier this year, giving protection to service dogs and horses.

Now Finn's Law Part 2 could increase maximum sentences for animal welfare offences from six months' imprisonment up to five years.

Officers from the BHC Dog Unit congratulated Finn and Dave on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: ITVOfficers from the BHC Dog Unit congratulated Finn and Dave on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: ITV

The legislation makes it harder for those who harm service animals to claim they were acting in self-defence.

PC Wardell, who has led calls for the change in the law, said the pair's journey had been "incredible".

MP for North East Hertfordshire Sir Oliver Heald was given permission to bring in the Animal Welfare (Service Animals) Bill in 2017.

Writing on his website on October 15 he said: "I hope the Bill may be able to be debated as early as next week, depending on other priorities such as Brexit. I am continuing to press for early progress."

Eleven weeks after the incident in Stevenage in October 2016 and the pair were back in service, with Finn's tracking leading to an arrest on his first shift.

Finn was stabbed in the chest and head and was not expected to survive. PC Wardell was stabbed in the hand.

Earlier this year he appeared with PC Wardell on the popular ITV variety show with a magic act that moved the judges to tears.

