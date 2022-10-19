At least £45,000 has been made available by Darryl Preston (pictured), Cambridgeshire's police and crime commissioner, to help support victims and witnesses of crime. - Credit: Archant

At least £45,000 has been made available for Cambridgeshire groups that help support victims and witnesses of crime.

The funding has been provided by the county’s police and crime commissioner Darryl Preston.

Charities and community organisations can apply for a grant of up to £5,000 within the funding, which has been taken from the Ministry of Justice’s Core Victim Services Grant scheme.

“This fund will pay particular attention to projects and services which support victims from hard-to-reach communities to remove some of the barriers those individuals may face when accessing help,” said Mr Preston.

It is hoped that different groups can improve their services to help continue supporting all victims of crime move on in their lives by applying to the Victim Services Improvement Fund.

The £45,000 was set aside for the scheme in 2022-23, but Mr Preston may increase the fund if bids from different groups exceed the allocated funding.

Organisations can use the funding for things such as provision of new technology to help staff better support victims and witnesses, or to help cover travel costs for victims to access in-person support.

The grant can also be used for translation services, which enable non-English speaking victims or witnesses to access support.

“I have promised to always put their needs first and ensure the services we fund across the county provide the best possible chance of recovery,” Mr Preston added.

“I am working hard to build trust and confidence in our support services to encourage more victims of crime to come forward.”

Earlier this month, Mr Preston backed calls from Cambridgeshire’s Conservative MPs for the government to award more funding to the county’s police force.

In a statement, Mr Preston said Cambridgeshire Constabulary is doing a “good job” at keeping communities safe, but “they are doing it without their fair share of resources”.

The latest funding scheme is open to local organisations which already provide support services for victims and witnesses of crime in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

These groups must also have a funding arrangement currently in place with the police and crime commissioner or county council, or within the last financial year.

Applications must be made by November 7 and all funding must be spent by March 31, 2023.

To apply, go to: https://bit.ly/3ENrsw3.