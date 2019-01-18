Cambridgeshire road cops have ‘busy night’ after three police chases – including one in March – in one night
TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH
Road policing cops had a busy night last night (January 17) after conducting three pursuits in Cambridgeshire.
The first of the night was in Milton, a stolen vehicle rammed a police car and sped off. Police said the car “tried to brake test us”.
While the driver was trying to antagonise the pursuing officers, they lost control and ended up in a nearby ditch.
Three occupants were detained for theft of a motor vehicle – a machete knife was also found inside the vehicle.
The next chase saw police conduct a cross-border pursuit between Suffolk and Cambridgeshire – it ended with a spike strip to the wheels.
Officers blocked the car in with two pursuit BMW vehicles and arrested the driver for a number of offences, including drug driving.
The final pursuit took place in March, a white Ford Transit van failed to stop and cops conducted a “lengthy pursuit” through the town.
The driver was eventually stopped and was arrested for drug driving and dangerous driving with the help of local police.