Detectives arrest and charge east Cambs man, 39, after rape of 17-year-old girl
PUBLISHED: 12:53 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 15 September 2020
Credit: Martyn Moore
A 39-year-old man from east Cambridgeshire has been arrested and charged following the rape of a 17-year-old girl.
Christy Stokes, of Victoria View in Smithy Fen, Cottenham, was arrested on September 11 in connection with the rape in Millfield.
A report was made to police just after 10pm on September 8 after a teenager was sexually assaulted near the Alternative Curriculum Education Centre in Lincoln Road.
DI Dan Pawson said: “From CCTV enquiries we believe there were two people in the area at the time of the incident who may be vital witnesses.
“I would urge anyone who was in the Millfield area of Lincoln Road around 9.30pm on Tuesday, September 8, to get in touch with us.”
Stokes appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 14 where he was remanded in custody for his next appearance at Peterborough Crown Court on October 12.
Anyone with information should contact police either by using the online webchat function, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Trundle.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.