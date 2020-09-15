Advanced search

Detectives arrest and charge east Cambs man, 39, after rape of 17-year-old girl

PUBLISHED: 12:53 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 15 September 2020

Police arrested and charged Christy Stokes, aged 39 of Cottenham, following the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Peterborough. Picture: Martyn Moore

Police arrested and charged Christy Stokes, aged 39 of Cottenham, following the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Peterborough. Picture: Martyn Moore

Credit: Martyn Moore

A 39-year-old man from east Cambridgeshire has been arrested and charged following the rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Christy Stokes, of Victoria View in Smithy Fen, Cottenham, was arrested on September 11 in connection with the rape in Millfield.

A report was made to police just after 10pm on September 8 after a teenager was sexually assaulted near the Alternative Curriculum Education Centre in Lincoln Road.

DI Dan Pawson said: “From CCTV enquiries we believe there were two people in the area at the time of the incident who may be vital witnesses.

“I would urge anyone who was in the Millfield area of Lincoln Road around 9.30pm on Tuesday, September 8, to get in touch with us.”

Stokes appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 14 where he was remanded in custody for his next appearance at Peterborough Crown Court on October 12.

Anyone with information should contact police either by using the online webchat function, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Trundle.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Please pay attention’: Firefighters urge motorists to keep front of station clear

Firefighters are urging motorists to keep the front of Ely Fire Station clear after several cars were spotted blocking engines from leaving. Picture: CambsFRS

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists. Lola Howell (and her team), Naomi McCrombie and Jake Ellis. Picture: HEROES

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? These photos were taken in Ely today, adding to the stuff of legend, myth and now, maybe, fact. Picture; MATTHEW STEVENS (copright)

‘To debut for Cambridge was the icing on the cake’ - parents react as Ely footballer makes Cambridge United debut

Lewis Simper from Ely made his professional debut for Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy win over Fulham under 21s, having been at United since he was seven-years-old. Picture: SUPPLIED/FAMILY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Please pay attention’: Firefighters urge motorists to keep front of station clear

Firefighters are urging motorists to keep the front of Ely Fire Station clear after several cars were spotted blocking engines from leaving. Picture: CambsFRS

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Colleague of the Year finalists. Lola Howell (and her team), Naomi McCrombie and Jake Ellis. Picture: HEROES

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? These photos were taken in Ely today, adding to the stuff of legend, myth and now, maybe, fact. Picture; MATTHEW STEVENS (copright)

‘To debut for Cambridge was the icing on the cake’ - parents react as Ely footballer makes Cambridge United debut

Lewis Simper from Ely made his professional debut for Cambridge United in their EFL Trophy win over Fulham under 21s, having been at United since he was seven-years-old. Picture: SUPPLIED/FAMILY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? Out for a morning walk near Ely Cathedral this was the sight that greeted Matthew

Is this the elusive Fen Tiger? These photos were taken in Ely today, adding to the stuff of legend, myth and now, maybe, fact. Picture; MATTHEW STEVENS (copright)

‘Home by Christmas’ pledge by Mayor James Palmer as pioneering housing scheme nears completion and allocations policy signed off

Hill (Construction) along with joint venture partners Scotsdale Garden Centre hosted a topping out ceremony at Rayners Green in Fordham to celebrate reaching the highest point of the new development. The ceremony was led by Mayor James Palmer of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) with Jon Thistlethwaite, regional director at Hill. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Drug dealer had three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with street value of £1,440

Drug dealer Aaron Dorsett, 23, of no fixed address, attempted to evade police on his bicycle with three mobile phones, 28 wraps of heroin and 44 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £1,440. He was jailed for two years at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (September 11). Picture: POLICE

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here is the final three who could be the next Ely Hero!

Here are your Ely Hero finalists 2020. Pictured is Amanda Hellman. Picture: HEROES

Tea house closes after eight years as business moves online with aim of becoming a ‘nationwide loose tea brand’

Samovar Tea House on Fore Hill in Ely has closed its doors for good after eight years because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The business is instead moving online as it aims to become a ‘nationwide loose tea brand’. Picture: SAMOVAR TEA HOUSE WEBSITE